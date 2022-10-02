Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Short Interest Up 25.8% in September

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 610,800 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the August 31st total of 485,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 113.1 days.

Essity AB (publ) stock remained flat at $19.79 during midday trading on Friday. Essity AB has a 12-month low of $19.79 and a 12-month high of $33.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.41.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETTYF. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 266 to SEK 289 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Essity AB (publ) from SEK 305 to SEK 300 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Essity AB (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 255 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 300 to SEK 308 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 236 to SEK 232 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Essity AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.80.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells hygiene and health products and services worldwide. It offers health and medical products, including incontinence products, wound care, compression therapy, orthopedics, skincare products, and digital solutions with sensor technology. It operates in Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, Professional Hygiene, and Other segments.

