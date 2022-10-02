Ethereum Stake (ETHYS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $434.00

Ethereum Stake (ETHYS) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. One Ethereum Stake coin can currently be purchased for about $1.83 or 0.00009422 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum Stake has a total market capitalization of $366,504.45 and $434.00 worth of Ethereum Stake was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ethereum Stake has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000318 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003135 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000977 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010787 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069997 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10700919 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Ethereum Stake Coin Profile
Ethereum Stake’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 200,000 coins. Ethereum Stake’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Stake is ethereumstake.farm.
Ethereum Stake Coin Trading
