EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) Short Interest Update

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,300 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the August 31st total of 85,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

EuroDry Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of EuroDry stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.00. 23,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $38.74 million, a PE ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.18 and a 200-day moving average of $23.30. EuroDry has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $44.99.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $20.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.77 million. EuroDry had a net margin of 60.70% and a return on equity of 51.28%. As a group, equities analysts expect that EuroDry will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in EuroDry in the first quarter worth $331,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in EuroDry by 43.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in EuroDry by 340.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in EuroDry by 40.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 16,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in EuroDry in the first quarter worth $339,000. Institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered EuroDry from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on EuroDry from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of ten drybulk carriers comprising five Panamax drybulk carriers, two Ultramax drybulk carrier, two Kamsarmax carriers, and one Supramax drybulk carrier with a cargo capacity of 726,555 deadweight tons.

