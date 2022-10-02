Everett Harris & Co. CA Buys 1,403 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 34,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 185.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 32,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 28,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $94.88 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.80 and a one year high of $115.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.69.

