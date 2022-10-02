Everett Harris & Co. CA Buys 149 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,637,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,463 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirova now owns 28,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after buying an additional 9,313 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IFF shares. Barclays lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $169.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.21.

Shares of IFF opened at $90.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.43. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.96 and a 52-week high of $155.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 129.60%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

