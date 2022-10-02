Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $76.55 Million Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Everett Harris & Co. CA decreased its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,670,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,917 shares during the quarter. Unilever accounts for about 1.3% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned approximately 0.07% of Unilever worth $76,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UL. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Unilever by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Price Performance

UL opened at $43.84 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.54 and a fifty-two week high of $54.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.78.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.4555 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th.

UL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.