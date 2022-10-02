Everett Harris & Co. CA Purchases 206 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 19,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.7% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.6% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen set a $100.00 price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 1.0 %

TSM stock opened at $68.56 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $67.74 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.81 and its 200-day moving average is $89.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 40.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.22%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Stories

