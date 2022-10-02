Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 1,855 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,710 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 66.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,475,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,185,453,000 after purchasing an additional 22,507,712 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in TC Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,904,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,307,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,016 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in TC Energy by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,803,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,572,565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155,520 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TC Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,876,349,000 after acquiring an additional 993,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in TC Energy by 32.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 22,350,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,260,463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRP opened at $40.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.26 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.98.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 14.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.699 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.07%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TRP shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

