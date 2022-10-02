Everett Harris & Co. CA Trims Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Everett Harris & Co. CA reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,306 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 14,128 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 272.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal by 100.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 82.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.23.

PayPal Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $86.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $99.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $273.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

