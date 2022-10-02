Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Evolution AB (publ) from SEK 1,230 to SEK 1,170 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Get Evolution AB (publ) alerts:

Evolution AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EVVTY opened at $78.68 on Wednesday. Evolution AB has a 52-week low of $69.57 and a 52-week high of $181.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.16.

Evolution AB (publ) Company Profile

Evolution AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses live casino and slots solutions to gaming operators primarily in Europe and the United States. The company runs the game from a casino gaming table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as computers, smartphones, tablets, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.