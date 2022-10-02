Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on EXTR. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Extreme Networks to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.38.

Extreme Networks Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $13.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44 and a beta of 2.05. Extreme Networks has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $16.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.96 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 82.16% and a net margin of 3.98%. Extreme Networks’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Extreme Networks will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Raj Khanna sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 230,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,461,190. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $127,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,166.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raj Khanna sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 230,746 shares in the company, valued at $3,461,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,054 shares of company stock valued at $1,557,410 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Extreme Networks

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Extreme Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,359,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,964,000 after purchasing an additional 281,710 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Extreme Networks by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,066,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,332,000 after purchasing an additional 821,201 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Extreme Networks by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,055,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Extreme Networks by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,797,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,796,000 after purchasing an additional 921,209 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Extreme Networks by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,405,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,296,000 after purchasing an additional 51,557 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

