Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Short Interest Up 20.2% in September

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 390,800 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the August 31st total of 325,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Farmer Bros.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FARM. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,030,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after buying an additional 313,045 shares during the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 809,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 113,982 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 15.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 766,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 104,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 714,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 118,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 29.6% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 594,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after buying an additional 135,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Farmer Bros. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Farmer Bros. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Farmer Bros. Trading Up 1.1 %

FARM stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,380. Farmer Bros. has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $9.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.53. The company has a market cap of $88.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.39.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.12. Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Farmer Bros. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

About Farmer Bros.

(Get Rating)

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.