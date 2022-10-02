FC Barcelona Fan Token Price Hits $5.93 on Top Exchanges (BAR)

FC Barcelona Fan Token (BAR) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. FC Barcelona Fan Token has a total market cap of $23.43 million and $3.59 million worth of FC Barcelona Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FC Barcelona Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for $5.93 or 0.00030935 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, FC Barcelona Fan Token has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003214 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010787 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069997 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10700919 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00143770 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $341.96 or 0.01786726 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005212 BTC.

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.58 or 0.00253467 BTC.

FC Barcelona Fan Token Coin Profile

FC Barcelona Fan Token’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,907 coins. The official message board for FC Barcelona Fan Token is medium.com/socios. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @TBISINC and its Facebook page is accessible here. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/fcbarcelona.

Buying and Selling FC Barcelona Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FC Barcelona Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars.

