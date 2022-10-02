FDM Group (Holdings) plc (OTCMKTS:FDDMF) Short Interest Update

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (OTCMKTS:FDDMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 43.5% from the August 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.5 days.

FDM Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FDDMF opened at $12.50 on Friday. FDM Group has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.79.

FDM Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk and regulation activities.

