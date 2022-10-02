Fear Self Reported Market Cap Tops $9.71 Million (FEAR)

Fear (FEAR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. Over the last week, Fear has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. Fear has a market capitalization of $9.71 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fear coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000780 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010787 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069997 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10700919 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Fear Profile

Fear launched on April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fear is www.fearnft.games.

Buying and Selling Fear

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets.”

