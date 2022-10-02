Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Short Interest Up 27.3% in September

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the August 31st total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 268,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Finance Of America Companies Price Performance

FOA traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.48. The company had a trading volume of 123,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,524. Finance Of America Companies has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average is $2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.45.

Get Finance Of America Companies alerts:

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $141.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.24 million. Finance Of America Companies had a positive return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 33.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Finance Of America Companies will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Finance Of America Companies

In other Finance Of America Companies news, major shareholder Edmond Safra purchased 73,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $126,570.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,675,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,087,836.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired 176,954 shares of company stock valued at $303,168 over the last three months. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $4,476,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Finance Of America Companies in the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Finance Of America Companies in the first quarter worth $494,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Finance Of America Companies by 80.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 288,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 128,857 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Finance Of America Companies by 47.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 18,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Finance Of America Companies to $4.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Finance Of America Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company operates through: Mortgage Originations, Reverse Originations, Commercial Originations, Lender Services, and Portfolio Management segments. It provides residential mortgage loans to the government sponsored entities; government-insured agricultural lending solutions to farmers; product development, loan securitization, loan sales, risk management, asset management, and servicing oversight services to enterprise and third-party funds; and ancillary business services, title agency and title insurance services, mortgage servicing rights valuation and trade brokerage, transactional fulfillment services, mortgage loan third party review or due diligence services, and appraisal and capital management services to residential mortgage, student lending, and commercial lending industry customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Finance Of America Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finance Of America Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.