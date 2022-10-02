Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Short Interest Update

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 377,400 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the August 31st total of 317,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 290.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Finning International from C$46.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Finning International from C$46.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Finning International from C$46.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Finning International from C$38.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.89.

Get Finning International alerts:

Finning International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FINGF remained flat at $17.90 during trading hours on Friday. Finning International has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $32.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.25.

Finning International Increases Dividend

About Finning International

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.1835 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Finning International’s previous dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 3.22%.

(Get Rating)

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

Featured Articles

