First National Bank Sioux Falls Acquires 710 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 200.3% in the first quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $213,000.

Shares of AVEM stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.93. The stock had a trading volume of 687,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,635. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $45.45 and a one year high of $66.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.67.

