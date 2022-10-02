First National Bank Sioux Falls Has $996,000 Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

First National Bank Sioux Falls trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,174 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 1.3% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.58.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.20. 42,294,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,252,724. The company has a market cap of $242.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.67 and a one year high of $50.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

