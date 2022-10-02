First National Bank Sioux Falls Purchases 290 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,087 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Target were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 273.5% in the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Target in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet cut Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Target to $203.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Target Trading Down 2.2 %

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $3.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,328,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,401,514. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $68.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.