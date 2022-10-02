First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of FSD stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average of $12.21. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $16.10.
Institutional Trading of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Company Profile
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.
