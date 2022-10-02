First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of FSD stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average of $12.21. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $16.10.

Institutional Trading of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSD. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 13.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 45,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund during the first quarter worth about $1,519,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 18.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 212,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 33,800 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 29.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 194,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 44,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 45.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 214,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 66,834 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

Featured Stories

