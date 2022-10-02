Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,750,000 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the August 31st total of 7,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 693,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.88.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 4.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 119,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,644,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortis in the second quarter worth $883,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 0.8% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 222,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,530,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its position in Fortis by 143.9% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 67,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 39,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fortis in the second quarter worth $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTS stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,061,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,087. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.21. Fortis has a one year low of $37.93 and a one year high of $51.66. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 12.77%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.4116 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Fortis’s payout ratio is 79.33%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

