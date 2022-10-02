FortKnoxster One Day Trading Volume Reaches $124,763.00 (FKX)

FortKnoxster (FKX) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. FortKnoxster has a market capitalization of $4.99 million and $124,763.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FortKnoxster has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. One FortKnoxster coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0332 or 0.00000174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About FortKnoxster

FortKnoxster’s genesis date was February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FortKnoxster is fortknoxster.com. FortKnoxster’s official message board is medium.com/fortknoxster. The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster.

Buying and Selling FortKnoxster

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users.All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FortKnoxster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FortKnoxster should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FortKnoxster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

