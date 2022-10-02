FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,759 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.79.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $102.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.45. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $66.06 and a 52 week high of $124.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

