FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,477 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 0.7% of FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $18,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG stock opened at $213.95 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $213.19 and a 1-year high of $328.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $243.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.08.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

