FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 220.7% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $128.52 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $128.44 and a 52 week high of $160.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.51.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

