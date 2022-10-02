FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.87 Million Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total value of $161,158.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,345.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total transaction of $161,158.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,345.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total transaction of $127,026.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,987.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,916 shares of company stock valued at $6,479,343 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KLA Stock Down 2.6 %

A number of research firms recently commented on KLAC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of KLA from $381.00 to $358.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $421.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $302.63 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $282.83 and a 52-week high of $457.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $353.09 and a 200 day moving average of $342.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 23.74%.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.