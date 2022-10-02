FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $33.47 Million Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 757,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,223 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 1.4% of FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $33,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,988,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $927,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $41.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.07 and its 200-day moving average is $47.87. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $57.10.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

