FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 245.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 12,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,757 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 33,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $507.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $563.87 and a 200 day moving average of $557.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $198.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $497.83 and a twelve month high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.39%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMO. Barclays dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $656.56.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,572.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.76, for a total value of $5,897,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $108,146,060.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

