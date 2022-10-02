FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,501 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,892 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 116.0% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1,656.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 32.8% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Argus raised their price target on Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.17.

Quanta Services Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PWR stock opened at $127.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.56. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.91 and a 52-week high of $149.33. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.98 and its 200 day moving average is $129.84.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.02. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

