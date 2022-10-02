Fox Finance (FOXF) Price Down 53.5% Over Last Week

Fox Finance (FOXF) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Fox Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Fox Finance has traded down 53.5% against the US dollar. Fox Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.38 million and $113,033.00 worth of Fox Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fox Finance alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009135 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010824 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069626 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10644167 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Fox Finance Coin Profile

Fox Finance launched on March 17th, 2021. Fox Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Fox Finance is https://reddit.com/r/foxfinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fox Finance’s official Twitter account is @foxfinancebsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fox Finance’s official website is foxfinance.io.

Fox Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FOX is an auto-staking token designed to grant rewards to its holders. 6% of each tx goes to liquidity with a rolling 4-year lock, and another 6% goes to each holder by stake (burn wallet). Fox aims to create a community of awareness focused on wildlife conservation through its advocacy platform. Telegram | Discord | Reddit Whitepaper The official Fox Finance ticker is “FOX” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “FOXF” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fox Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fox Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fox Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fox Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fox Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.