Freedom Day Solutions LLC Lowers Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,202 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 423.1% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of PXD stock opened at $216.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.76. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $166.97 and a twelve month high of $288.46. The company has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $8.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.83%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $260.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Bank of America downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $345.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.65.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

