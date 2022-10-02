Freedom Day Solutions LLC Sells 109 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Zoetis by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,744,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,744,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,190,623 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZTS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

Zoetis stock traded down $2.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,437,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,489. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.77 and a 1-year high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

