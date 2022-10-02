Freedom Day Solutions LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 910,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,940,000 after purchasing an additional 145,427 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 117,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 49,929 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 20,618 shares during the period. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 83,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,644,000 after purchasing an additional 36,420 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.49. The stock had a trading volume of 14,585,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,602,586. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.26. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $52.42.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

