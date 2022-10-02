Friendly Hills Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FHLB) and American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Head to Head Analysis

Friendly Hills Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FHLB – Get Rating) and American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Friendly Hills Bancorp and American Business Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Friendly Hills Bancorp $7.08 million 2.30 $190,000.00 ($0.40) -19.75 American Business Bank $115.40 million 3.08 $39.16 million $4.67 8.50

American Business Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Friendly Hills Bancorp. Friendly Hills Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Business Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Friendly Hills Bancorp -9.96% -4.20% -0.28% American Business Bank 35.10% N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Friendly Hills Bancorp has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Business Bank has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Friendly Hills Bancorp and American Business Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Friendly Hills Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A American Business Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.7% of American Business Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

American Business Bank beats Friendly Hills Bancorp on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Friendly Hills Bancorp

Friendly Hills Bank is a community bank which was formed to primarily serve the Southern California communities of eastern Los Angeles County and northern Orange County. The Bank was established in 2006 by prominent members of the local community who were seeking an alternative to the larger financial institutions in the area. The Bank is headquartered in Whittier, California, with additional branch offices in Orange, Redlands and Santa Fe Springs, California. For more information on the Bank, please visit www.friendlyhillsbank.com or call 562-947-1920.

About American Business Bank

American Business Bank, a California-chartered bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized firms, non-profits, business executives, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers credit and depository; treasury management; asset-based lending; SBA lending; international banking comprising money transfers, import and export commercial letters of credit, standby letters of credit, documentary and clean collections, and foreign currency exchange services; and consulting and referral services. It operates seven regional loan production offices located in North Orange County, Orange County, South Bay, San Fernando Valley, Riverside County, Inland Empire, and Long Beach. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

