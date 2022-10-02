FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLDU) Shares Sold by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLDU – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in FTAC Emerald Acquisition were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition by 111.9% during the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $249,000.

Get FTAC Emerald Acquisition alerts:

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:EMLDU opened at $9.86 on Friday. FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.91.

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Profile

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean/renewable energy, water sustainability, agricultural technology, shared economy software, and mobility sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Emerald Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Emerald Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.