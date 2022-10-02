FUNToken Price Tops $0.0073 on Major Exchanges (FUN)

FUNToken (FUN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. During the last seven days, FUNToken has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. FUNToken has a market cap of $80.05 million and approximately $4.52 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUNToken coin can currently be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005213 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,201.82 or 1.00014987 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007130 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004840 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00063559 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010417 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005450 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00064419 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00081887 BTC.

FUNToken Coin Profile

FUN is a coin. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 coins and its circulating supply is 10,962,808,529 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech.

FUNToken Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

