Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW) Short Interest Up 24.9% in September

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the August 31st total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.6 days.

Fusion Fuel Green Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HTOOW traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.07. 886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,891. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.65. Fusion Fuel Green has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $4.73.

About Fusion Fuel Green

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.

