Future plc (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) Short Interest Down 15.1% in September

Future plc (OTCMKTS:FRNWF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 432,200 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the August 31st total of 509,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,080.5 days.

Future Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FRNWF remained flat at $14.00 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.94. Future has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $51.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FRNWF has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Future from GBX 2,750 ($33.23) to GBX 2,500 ($30.21) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Future from GBX 3,253 ($39.31) to GBX 2,852 ($34.46) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Future from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,250 ($39.27) in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

Future Company Profile

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

