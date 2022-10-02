Future plc (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) Short Interest Update

Future plc (OTCMKTS:FRNWF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 432,200 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the August 31st total of 509,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,080.5 days.

OTCMKTS FRNWF remained flat at $14.00 during trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.94. Future has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $51.21.

FRNWF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Future from GBX 3,253 ($39.31) to GBX 2,852 ($34.46) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Future from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,250 ($39.27) in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Future from GBX 2,750 ($33.23) to GBX 2,500 ($30.21) in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

