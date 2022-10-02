FYDcoin Trading 27.8% Higher This Week (FYD)

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. In the last week, FYDcoin has traded up 27.8% against the US dollar. One FYDcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FYDcoin has a market cap of $717,059.25 and approximately $28,315.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000255 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000317 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009195 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000690 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010756 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069839 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10727049 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000038 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
FYDcoin Profile
FYDcoin (FYD) is a coin. Its launch date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 627,387,691 coins and its circulating supply is 584,219,718 coins. FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com. FYDcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@fydcoin.
