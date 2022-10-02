Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Short Interest Update

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,743,200 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the August 31st total of 2,010,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 264.1 days.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GXYEF remained flat at $5.77 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,613. Galaxy Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $6.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.65.

About Galaxy Entertainment Group

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the gaming and entertainment, and construction materials businesses in Macau, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. The company operates casino games of chance or games of other forms; and provides hospitality and related services.

