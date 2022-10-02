Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Short Interest Update

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,743,200 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the August 31st total of 2,010,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 264.1 days.
OTCMKTS:GXYEF remained flat at $5.77 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,613. Galaxy Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $6.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.65.
