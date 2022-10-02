Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Grows Stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,404 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $4,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,957,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,007,000 after purchasing an additional 32,585 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,327,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,908,000 after acquiring an additional 96,516 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 605,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,810,000 after purchasing an additional 85,167 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,545,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $16,123,000.

NYSEARCA FNCL traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $43.08. The stock had a trading volume of 65,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,103. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $59.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.52.

