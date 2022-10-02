Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,203.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 122,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 113,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $11,348,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.47. The stock had a trading volume of 8,431,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,573,479. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $201.03 and a 200-day moving average of $204.33. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $179.28 and a 12-month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

