Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Raises Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,092 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $11,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPRT. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at $334,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Copart by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 70,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,614,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Copart by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at $1,416,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT traded down $3.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,883. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.21 and a 1-year high of $161.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.29. The firm has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Copart had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $883.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Copart from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Copart to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

About Copart

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.