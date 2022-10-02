Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 980,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,254,000 after purchasing an additional 156,432 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,215,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 739,507.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,050,000 after purchasing an additional 739,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $80.17. 9,023,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,657,600. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.40. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

