Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Short Interest Down 8.7% in September

Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,500 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the August 31st total of 226,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Gambling.com Group from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Institutional Trading of Gambling.com Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAMB. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Gambling.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $456,000. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gambling.com Group Trading Up 5.8 %

Gambling.com Group Company Profile

NASDAQ:GAMB traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.60. The company had a trading volume of 31,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,156. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average of $8.18. The company has a market cap of $256.96 million, a P/E ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.81. Gambling.com Group has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $16.97.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. Gambling.com Group Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is based in St.

