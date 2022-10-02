GameCredits (GAME) Trading 6.6% Lower Over Last Week

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $2.37 million and $3,145.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GameCredits has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GameCredits alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00021359 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.97 or 0.00272319 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001248 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00016790 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002268 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003958 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,809,670 coins. GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GameCredits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.