Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the August 31st total of 2,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 565,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Gatos Silver Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GATO traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.68. 349,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,958. Gatos Silver has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $14.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gatos Silver by 325.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 98,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 75,613 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Gatos Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at $498,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gatos Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Gatos Silver by 815.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 487,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 434,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Gatos Silver by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,702,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.31% of the company’s stock.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

