GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share (TSE:GDI)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 27th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.41. The consensus estimate for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.87 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ FY2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$526.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$497.78 million.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GDI. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$52.00 to C$52.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set a “not updated” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$70.50 to C$64.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$61.75.

GDI Integrated Facility Services stock opened at C$42.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$47.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$47.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$994.28 million and a PE ratio of 31.20. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 12-month low of C$41.00 and a 12-month high of C$59.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GDI Integrated Facility Services news, Senior Officer Stéphane Lavigne bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$43.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at C$756,000. In other news, Senior Officer Stéphane Lavigne purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$43.20 per share, with a total value of C$108,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$756,000. Also, Senior Officer Ahmed S. Boomrod sold 11,335 shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.22, for a total transaction of C$523,903.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 379,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,524,682.76.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

(Get Rating)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.